Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, June 14th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Tommy Stewart, Ballycallan, Kerrykeel

- John O'Donnell, Quay Road, Dungloe

- Gerard Davenport, 52 Convent Road, Carndonagh

- Teddy Blaney, New Line Road, Letterkenny

- William Bell, 6 An Phairc Mhor, Buncrana formerly Raphoe

Tommy Stewart, Ballycallan, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of Tommy Stewart, Ballycallan, Kerrykeel.

Funeral from his home at 1.15pm on Wednesday to Fannet Presbyterian Church, Kerrykeel, for 2pm Funeral Service, followed by interment in Rosnakill Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

John O'Donnell, Quay Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred of John O'Donnell, Quay Road, Dungloe. Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, June 14th, at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Gerard Davenport, 52 Convent Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Gerard Davenport, late of, 52 Convent Road, Carndonagh.

Reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass tomorrow Wednesday at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh at 11am . Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 12 midnight to 10am . Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit Letterkenny University Hospital.

Please send death notices to editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Include a phone number for verification.

Teddy Blaney, New Line Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Teddy Blaney, New Line Road, Letterkenny. Reposing at his late residence from Wednesday at 3pm. Funeral from there at 12.20pm on Friday for 1pm Requiem Mass in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

William Bell, 6 An Phairc Mhor, Buncrana formerly Raphoe

The death has taken place of William Bell, late of, 6 An Phairc Mhor, Buncrana and formerly of Raphoe.

His remains will be reposing at his residence.

Funeral leaving there at 12.30p.m. on Friday for 2pm service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

