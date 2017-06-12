Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, June 12th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Tommy Stewart, Ballycallan, Kerrykeel

- Kathleen O’Donnell, Ballymanus, Kincasslagh

- James Glackin, Carn, Ballybofey

- Ethna Nolan, Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

- John O'Donnell, Quay Road, Dungloe

- Gerard Davenport, 52 Convent Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Tommy Stewart, Ballycallan, Kerrykeel.

Funeral from his home at 1.15pm on Wednesday to Fannet Presbyterian Church, Kerrykeel, for 2pm Funeral Service, followed by interment in Rosnakill Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place in Falcarragh Nursing Home of Kathleen O’Donnell, Ballymanus, Kincasslagh.

Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home. Removal at 5.30pm today Monday to The Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, for 6pm , to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The sudden death has taken place in Luton, England, of James Glackin, age 27, Carn, Ballybofey. Remains reposing at his home in Carn, Ballybofey, on Sunday, June 11th, from 6pm . Funeral leaving his home at 10.15am on Tuesday, June 13th, for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o G McCool and Son, Funeral Directors, Dooish , Ballybofey.

The death has occurred of Ethna Nolan, Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny. Ethna's remains are reposing at Hillcrest House, Monday June 12th, with removal at 5pm to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny to repose overnight for 10am Requiem Mass on Tuesday June 13th with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Hillcresthouse Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

The death has occurred of John O'Donnell, Quay Road, Dungloe. Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe from 6pm, Monday, June 12th, with rosary at 9pm. Viewing Tuesday, June 13th, from 3pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, June 14th, at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place of Gerard Davenport, late of, 52 Convent Road, Carndonagh.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny Monday evening, June 12th at 5pm, to his late residence. Removal on Wednesday, June 14th, at 10.30am to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 12 midnight to 10am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit Letterkenny University Hospital.

