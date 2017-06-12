Progress reported in relation to case where Donegal girl was murdered in India

Police in India have filed a charge sheet against the suspect in the murder of Danielle McLaughlin.

It has been reported that Vikat Bhagat, 24, has been charged with the murder and rape of Ms. McLaughlin in the Indian resort of Canacona on March 14th.

Police have a 374-page charge sheet with their local court on Friday. A charge sheet is similar to the Book of Evidence which is used in Irish courts.

The document includes 58 exhibits as well as statements recorded from 68 witnesses in the case.

Bhagat was arrested 24 hours after Ms. McLaughlin's remains were discovered in the resort near Goa.

Bhagat has been charged under Sections 302, murder, 376, rape, 394 robbery and 201, destruction of evidence of the India Penal Code (IPC).