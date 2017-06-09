New bishop to be ordained in Donegal on August 6th

The new bishop for the Raphoe Diocese will be ordained on Sunday, August 6th in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, according Dr Philip Boyce.

Speaking at a ceremony in St Eunan's Cathedral this morning where he announced that his successor will be Antrim native, Fr Alan McGuckian SJ, Bishop Boyce said: "Two years and four month ago, I offered my resignation to Pope Francis, having reached the age of 75 - the mandatory age for retirement as bishop.

"I was told to wait until a successor would be appointed. Now that resignation has been accepted by Pope Francis, and he has appointed as my successor, Fr Alan McGuckian."

Noting that Fr McGuckian was "a man on much experience", Bishop Boyce extended a warm welcome to the bishop elect.

"I extend a warm welcome to him into our diocese," he added.

"Fr. McGuckian will be getting things ready in Belfast and will be getting to know us better over the next two months. I'm sure he'll be at home among us."

Turning to his successor, Bishop Boyce, said: "So from today on, you are Monsignor Alan McGuckian , Bishop elect of Raphoe."