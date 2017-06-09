Donegal deaths, Friday morning, June 9th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Annie Laverty, Drumboe, Stranorlar

- Baby Caolan Melaugh, Cronalaghy, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Thomas Hirrell, Clonmany/Carndonagh

- Kevin O’Hagan, Castleforward , Newtowncunningham

- Carolyn Swiney, Moyagh, Ramelton

- Ethna Golden. Dublin, and formerly of Fallask

- Julie Dooher, Gortlee and Yorkshire

- Gerard Doyle, Bray and Buncrana

Annie Laverty, Drumboe, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Annie Laverty, Drumboe, Stranorlar at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Her remains will reposed at her home from 5 pm today, Friday, leaving her home tomorrow, Saturday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, c/o any family member. Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Baby Caolan Melaugh, Cronalaghy, Crossroads, Killygordon

The peaceful death has taken place of Baby Caolan Melaugh, Cronalaghy, Crossroads, Killygordon, aged two, after a long illness.

His remains will leave his home on Saturday, June 10th, at 12.15pm for Mass of The Angels at 1pm in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. House private please. Family and friends welcome.

Thomas Hirrell, Clonmany/Carndonagh



The death has occurred of Thomas Hirrell late of Rashenny, Clonmany formerly Tul-Na-Rí, Carndonagh.

His remains are in repose at Joyce Cooke’s residence, Rashenny, Clonmany.

Removal on Saturday, June 10, at 9.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund.

House private from 10pm to 11am.

Kevin O’Hagan, Castleforward , Newtowncunningham



The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Kevin O’Hagan, late of Castleforward, Newtowncunningham.

Requiem Funeral Mass will take place in The Church of All Saints, Newtowncunningham on Saturday June 10th at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Chest Heart and Stroke Association c/o any family member or Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director Churchill and Letterkenny.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Carolyn Swiney, Moyagh, Ramelton



The death has taken place of Carolyn Swiney, late of Moyagh, Ramelton.

House private.

Service of committal at Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast, today, Friday, June 9, family only.

There will be a gathering to celebrate Carolyn’s life on Sunday the 11th of June at the family home at Moyagh, Ramelton from 3pm to 6pm. Friends welcome.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, Moyle Hill, Milford.

Ethna Golden, Dublin, and formerly of Fallask

The death has occurred at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin of Ethna Golden, née McKinney, late of Blackrock, Dublin, and formerly of Fallask, Donegal.

Requiem Mass today, Friday, June 9, at 10.00am, at Church of the Assumption, Booterstown in Dublin and afterwards going to Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W, or www.olh.ie.



Julie Dooher, Gortlee and Yorkshire



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Julie Dooher, late of No.8 Culdoire, Gortlee, Letterkenny and formerly Senior, Wakefield West, Yorkshire, England.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral on Saturday, June 10, going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine for funeral Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in New Leck cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

House Strictly Private, family only please.

Gerard Doyle, Bray and Buncrana



The sudden death has taken place of Gerard Doyle, late of Bray and Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his home andis strictly private.

Remains leaving his home at 10.15am on Saturday, June 10, morning for 11am requiem Mass in St. Marys Church, Cockhill.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only.



