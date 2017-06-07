A dream comes true for 11-year-old Donegal boy

Seamus Coleman may not have been able to line out on Sunday last against Uruguay where Ireland recorded a good victory in the Aviva Stadium. However, for one 11-year-old boy from Killybegs, it was a dream come true as he donned the green jersey and lined out with Ireland.

Young John Paul McGuinness from Killybegs fulfilled his duties as a mascot and looked very much the part as he met with President Michael D. Higgins on the pitch on Sunday last.

His proud parents Tracy and Shane McGuinness told the Democrat: "JP had the experience of a lifetime, it was a great honour and we really are grateful for the opportunity.

"He is a very keen player himself and now knows what it's like for his hero Seamie Coleman walking out on that pitch in front of so many people. It was a day he will remember for many years."