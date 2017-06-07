Speculation that new Bishop of Raphoe will soon be appointed

Speculation is mounting that the appointment of the new Bishop of Raphoe will be announced, by the Holy Father Pope Francis, this week.

In January 2015, Bishop Philip Boyce reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 and tendered his resignation.

A native of Downings, Bishop Boyce, had previously been based at the Carmelite College in Rome and was ordained Bishop of Raphoe in October 1995.

A statement from the Catholic Communication Office said: "The authority for appointing a bishop to a diocese, and the timing for such an appointment, rests with the Holy Father Pope Francis. The Catholic Communications Office in Maynooth is formally made aware of the relevant details immediately preceding such an appointment. The CCO currently holds no such information for the Diocese of Raphoe."

Speculation as to who the successor to Bishop Boyce may be includes priests from the Raphoe and Derry Dioceses.