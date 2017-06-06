Donegal death notices for Tuesday morning, June 6th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Michael Kelly, Lough House, Cashelnavean, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Kelly, Lough House, Cashelnavean, Ballybofey.

His remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday, June 7th, at 10.15am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment in Stranorlar cemetery.

James (Jimmy) McDaid, Glasnevin, Dublin / Malin Head

The sudden death has taken place of James (Jimmy McDaid) late of Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of Glengad at his daughter’s residence in Donegal.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, June 7th, at 11.30am in the Church of Our Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road East, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. House private.



James McLaughlin Shan, Killourt, Malin Head

The death has take place at of James McLaughlin Shan, Killourt, Malin Head.

Funeral will leave his late residence on Wednesday at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anton Friel, Letterfad, Termon

The death has taken place at his late residence of Anton Friel, Letterfad, Termon. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday in St. Columba’s Church, Termon .

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Neil Fee, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon

The deaths has occurred of Neil Fee, late of Belleek Road Ballyshannon.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday morning, June 6, at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

House private on morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the North West Hospice care of McGee and Sons Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon.

John Mc Loone, the butcher, Main Street, Glenties

The death has taken place of John Mc Loone, the butcher, Main Street, Glenties. Reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Tuesday morning, June 6th at 10.40am going to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties for requiem mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

