Donegal death notices for Monday evening, June 5th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Michael Kelly, Lough House, Cashelnaven, Ballybofey

- James (Jimmy) McDaid, Glasnevein Dublin and Malin Head

- James McLaughlin Shan, Killourt, Malin Head

- Anton Friel, Letterfad, Termon

- Neil Fee, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon

- Teresa Boyle “Pa Sonny, Meenmore, Dungloe

- Crona Sheehan, Dublin and formerly from Tuberkeen, Dungloe

- Gloria Gallagher, Church Street, Ramelton

- John McCloone, Main Street, Glenties



Michael Kelly, Lough House, Cashelnavean, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Kelly, Lough House, Cashelnavean, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at his home from 5pm today, Monday. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday, June 7th, at 10.15 am for requiem mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment in Stranorlar cemetery,

James (Jimmy) McDaid, Glasnevin, Dublin / Malin Head



The sudden death has taken place of James (Jimmy McDaid) late of Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of Glengad at his daughter’s residence in Donegal. Beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of Frances, Pauline, Lorraine and James.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, June 7th, at 11.30am in the Church of Our Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road East, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. House private.



James McLaughlin Shan, Killourt, Malin Head

The death has take place at of James McLaughlin Shan, Killourt, Malin Head.

Funeral will leave his late residence on Wednesday at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Anton Friel, Letterfad, Termon

The death has taken place at his late residence of Anton Friel, Letterfad, Termon.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday in St Columba’s Church, Termon .

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Neil Fee, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon

The deaths has occurred of Neil Fee, late of Belleek Road Ballyshannon.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral mass at 11am on Tuesday morning, June 6, at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

House private on morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the North West Hospice care of McGee and Sons Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon.



Teresa Boyle “Pa Sonny, Meenmore, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Teresa Boyle “Pa Sonny”, late of Meenmore, Dungloe.

She is reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, 6th of June, in St. Columba’s Church, Acres.

Interment afterwards in Cruit cemetery. House private please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patients Comfrot Fund c/o Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director or any family member.



Crona Sheehan, Dublin and formerly from Tuberkeen, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dublin of Crona Sheehan (Ward), formerly from Tuberkeen, Dungloe

Her remains will arrive at McGlynn’s Funeral Home today, Monday, June 5, at 6pm. Rosary will be at 9pm.

Removal from there tomorrow, Tuesday, at 12 noon going for interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Gloria Gallagher, Church Street, Ramelton



The death has taken place in Ramelton Community Hospital of Gloria Gallagher, late of Church Street, Ramelton.

Her remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there for Requiem Mass tomorrow, Tuesday, June 6, at 11am at St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Patients Comfort fund c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.



John McCloone, Main Street, Glenties

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John McCloone, the butcher, late of Main Street, Glenties.

He is reposing at his late residence on Main Street Glenties.

Removal from there on Tuesday morning, June 6, at 10.40am going to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



