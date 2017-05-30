National Geographic fly into Donegal to see how cool the county really is

Award-winning travel writer Zoë McIntyre and photographer Alecsandra Raluca Dragoi, from the prestigious National Geographic Traveller magazine, are visiting Donegal this week to see just how amazing this county really is.

Late last year, Donegal topped National Geographic Traveller’s ‘The Cool List: 17 for 2017’, so Donegal Tourism invited Zoë and Alecsandra to come and experience at first-hand the spectacular scenery and the wealth of things to see and do in this part of Ireland.

Zoë and Alecsandra flew to Donegal Airport, recently voted the world's second most scenic airport landing.

Their busy programme includes visits to Horn Head, Doe Castle, Fanad Head Lighthouse, Malin Head, Fort Dunree, Donegal Castle, Glenveagh National Park and Castle, the Slieve League Cliffs and Donegal Craft Village. They’ll also enjoy a guided tour of a Donegal Brewing Company, a surfing lesson with Bundoran Surf Co, as well as some well-deserved ‘down time’ in Lough Eske Castle.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted that journalist Zoë McIntyre and photographer Alecsandra Raluca Dragoi have taken the time to visit Donegal this week. It’s an excellent opportunity to highlight the county and to maximise the superb National Geographic Traveller ‘cool’ accolade. Visits like this are a really effective way of generating positive exposure, helping to showcase the superb tourism experience on offer in Donegal to a huge audience of potential holidaymakers across Britain and inspiring them to put Donegal on their holiday ‘wish list’ for 2017."