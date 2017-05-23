Donegal school principal to retire next month

A Letterkenny national school principal is to retire next month.

Gabrielle Fitzsimons will retire as principal of Woodland National School at the end of the current school year.

She has been part of the school’s staff for over 30 years and took over as principal following the retirement of Kevin Caldwell in 2014.

In a letter to parents, Ms. Fitzsimons said she had recently informed the Board of Management, staff and Parents Association of her intention to retire.

She said her time at Woodland NS had been very fulfilling.

“It has been a great privilege to participate in the growth of Woodland NS and to work with your children over those years,” she said.

“I thank in a particular way the members of the Parents Association Committee and the Book Rental committee who give so much of their time throughout the year to enhance the life of the school for all the children and parents.”