Donegal patients to face delays at Letterkenny University Hospital

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) this afternoon.

The Emergency Department at the hospital is extremely busy with significant numbers of patients awaiting admission to the hospital.

A statement issued on behalf of Letterkenny University Hospital states: "We apologise to patients and their families for these delays. The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge."

Management at the hospital would like to advise people who are attending the Emergency Department at the hospital that they can expect delays.

The statement further adds: "We would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance."