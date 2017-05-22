Donegal deputy leads dialogue on Brexit with interested parties

The implications of Brexit on Donegal and the border region is being discussed by Minister Joe McHugh with interested parties, in Letterkenny, this morning.

The meeting, which is part of the All-Island Civic Dialogue, has been organised by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The Minister for the Diaspora and International Development, Joe McHugh, has convened the meeting to hear, as the Brexit negotiations draw nearer, the views of those living and working in the north west and wider border region on how best to protect the progress that has been made in recent years and how to maximise the regional potential in the area.

Speaking at the event, Deputy McHugh, said: "I am delighted to be hosting this important discussion here in Donegal in partnership with two councils. It has been recognised across the Eurpean Union and by the EU Brexit negotiating Team that the border areas on this island are the areas that will feel the impact of Brexit most significantly."

He added that the event will allow interested parties from the business community to feed their views into the government's planning.

"Initiatives like the North West Strategic Growth Partnership have helped to deliver growth and prosperity over the past few years. The Partnership offers a regional-focused forum and a lens through which the very significant challenges arising from Brexit may be addressed on the ground. Today’s All-Island Sectoral Dialogue will allow me to hear a wide range of voices from the North West and wider border areas and to build on the spirit of cooperation and collaboration which exists in these areas as we work together to protect the gains of the Peace Process.”