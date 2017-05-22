Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, May 22nd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- James Mc Gee, Convoy

- Eileen Doherty-Leavey, late of Drimsdale, Foden, Carndonagh

- Sadie Maguire née Dobbyn, Oldham, England, formerly Cashel, Ardara

- Bridie Toland, Ballyherrin, Kilmacrennan

- Francie McGinley, 4 Chapel Road, Dunfanaghy

- Ernest (Ernie) Adair, Giberstown, Bruckless



James Mc Gee, Convoy

The death has occurred at his late residence of James Mc Gee, Drumgumberland,Convoy. Remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, May 23rd, at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Convoy at 11am, with interment afterwards in the old cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired,to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member. Family time from 11 pm until 10 am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Eileen Doherty-Leavey, Foden, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her residence of Eileen Doherty-Leavey, late of Drimsdale, Foden, Carndonagh.

Her remains will repose at McLauglin’s Funeral home, Buncrana.

Removal from there on Sunday at 3pm going to Carn Hospital Chapel of Rest. Viewing time from 4pm to 8pm.

Removal from there on Monday at 5pm going to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, to repose overnight and requiem mass is on Tuesday at 11am. Burial will take place in Didcot, Oxfordshire.

Sadie Maguire née Dobbyn, Oldham, England, formerly Cashel, Ardara

The death has occurred in England of Sadie Maguire neée Dobbyn formerly Cashel, Ardara.

Her remains will repose at Shovlin's funeral home Sandfield from Monday 21st May from 7 to 9pm.

Funeral from there on Tuesday afternoon, May 23rd at 1.30pm to St Conal's Parish Church Ardara for 2pm.

Funeral Service with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.



Bridie Toland, Ballyherrin, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred at University Hospital Letterkenny of Bridie Toland, Ballyherrin, Kilmacrenan.

Remains reposing at her late brother and sisters Peter and Detta Ward’s residence in Kilmacrennan.

Removal of remains to St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan tomorrow, Monday 22nd May arriving 4pm.

Funeral mass at 11am on Tuesday 23rd May.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Francie McGinley, 4 Chapel Road, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred at the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Francie McGinley, 4 Chapel Road, Dunfanaghy.

Remains reposing at the home of his daughter Nora McKinley, Rockhill, Portnablagh.

Funeral mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Tuesday, May 23rd at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to the Lake House Comfort Fund, care of any family member or Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Ernest (Ernie) Adair, Giberstown, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Ernest (Ernie) Adair, Gilberstown, Bruckless. Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal on Tuesday at 1.30pm going to the Methodist Church, Dunkineely, for 2pm service followed by committal in the Killaghtee graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Dunkineely Methodist Church or the Irish Cancer Society, care of any family member or John B O’Donnell Funeral Director.



