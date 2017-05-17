Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, May 17th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Patrick (Paddy) Gallagher, 15 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny

- Margaret McBride, Tiernaleague, Carndonagh.

- Jacinta Kelly, (née Caulfield) Gallows Lane, Lifford

- Liam McMenamin, 24 St. Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe, Castlefin

- Gerald McGarrigle, Callagheen, Roscor, Belleek



Patrick (Paddy) Gallagher, 15 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny



The death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Gallagher, 15 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Carnammuggagh, Letterkenny on Wednesday at 3pm to to his home.

Removal from his home on Friday at 10.30am going to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment in the family plot at New Leck cemetery.

Margaret McBride, Tiernaleague, Carndonagh

The death has taken place occurred of Margaret McBride, Tiernaleague, Carndonagh. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest today, Tuesday, 16th May, at 4pm to her daughter Ann & Paddy Devlin’s residence, Whin Park, Glentogher.

Removal on Thursday, May 18th, at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 11pm to 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Jacinta Kelly, (née Caulfield) Gallows Lane, Lifford



The death has occurred of Jacinta Kelly, née Caulfield, Gallows Lane, Lifford. Reposing at her home on Tuesday, May 16th from 5pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, May 18th at 10.15am. For Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Liam McMenamin, 24 St. Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe, Castlefin



The death has taken place of Liam McMenamin, 24 St. Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe and formerly of 37 Emmett Park, Castlefin. Reposing at 24 St. Eunan’s Terrace. Wake strictly private, family and friends only. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Oesophageal Cancer Research. Family time only please on the morning of the funeral.

Gerald McGarrigle, Callagheen, Roscor, Belleek

The death has occurred of Gerald McGarrigle, Callagheen, Roscor, Belleek at his late residence.

Remains arriving in St. John The Baptist Church, at 7pm today. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to the Sperrin Cancer Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison or any family member. House strictly private please.

