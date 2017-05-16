UPDATE: Couple no longer being sought in Donegal

The PSNI are no longer for a couple who were believed to be missing in Donegal.

last week, the PSNI in Derry were appealing for anyone who knew the whereabouts of Brian and Janice Doherty, to contact them.

Brian and Janice Doherty had been residing in Derry city. Brian and Janice Doherty were reported as missing to Police on Thursday, May 4th, 2017.

Today the Police confirmed that they are no longer treating Brian and Janice Doherty as missing persons.