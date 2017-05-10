Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, May 10th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Ellen O’Donnell, Ballyness, Falcarragh

- James (Jim) Gorman, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra

- Michael Doyle, Meenbunone, Creeslough

- Vera Doherty Saddler, Churchtown, Carndonagh

- James Quirke, 7 Cornmill Avenue and Marian Park, Buncrana

- Suzanne McHugh, Rooskey, Quigley's Point, Lettermacaward and Glasgow

- Maureen Frank McGinley, Gweedore

-Teresa McClafferty, Largy, Killybegs

- Brid Boyle, Magheraroarty, Gortahork

Ellen O’Donnell, Ballyness, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Ellen O’Donnell, Ballyness, Falcarragh.

Wake taking place in Gweedore Funeral Home today, May 9th, from 6.30pm to Rosary at 9.30pm, followed by removal to her home in Falcarragh.

House private, but family and friends are welcome.

Funeral Mass in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice.



James (Jim) Gorman, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Gorman, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra.

Reposing at his residence today Wednesday from 11am until 10pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintra at 10.15am for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Michael Doyle, Meenbunone, Creeslough

The death has taken place in Sligo University Hospital of Michael Doyle, late of Meenbunone, Creeslough.

His remains will be reposing at his home from Monday, May 8th from 6pm.

Funeral mass is in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Doe cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Jack and Jill

Foundation care of any family member or Harkin’s Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Vera Doherty Saddler, Churchtown, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Vera Doherty Saddler, late of Churchtown, Carndonagh.

Removal from Carndonagh Community Hospital took place on Tuesday evening to her late residence. Removal on Thursday, May 11th, at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund.

James Quirke, 7 Cornmill Avenue and Marian Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place of James Quirke, late of, 7 Cornmill Ave., Buncrana and formerly of Marian Park.

Remains reposing at his brother Hugh's residence 9 Lisnakelly, Buncrana. Funeral from there on Friday at 9.15am going to St Mary's Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Suzanne McHugh, Rooskey, Quigley's Point, Lettermacaward and Glasgow

The death has occurred of Suzanne McHugh, Rooskey, Quigley's Point. Formerly of Leitir and Glasgow. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny at 3pm on Wednesday, May 10th, to her sister Pat and James Devenport’s home, Rooskey, Quigley’s Point. Removal on Friday morning, May 12th, at 9.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Leitirmacaward, followed by burial in the new cemetery. Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Maureen Frank McGinley, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Maureen Frank McGinley, Coitin, Gweedore. Removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Wednesday, May 10th, at 4pm to her late residence. Removal at 10.30am Friday morning, May 12th, to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Magherygallon Cemetery.

Teresa McClafferty, Largy, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Teresa McClafferty, late of, Largy, Killybegs. Removal from St. James's Hospital Dublin today, Wednesday at 5pm.

Remains reposing at her late residence with removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church Killybegs for 11am funeral mass with remains proceeding afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

House private please, except for family and close friends.

Brid Boyle, Magheraroarty, Gortahork

The death has taken place of Bríd Boyle, late of, Magheraroarty, Gortahork.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest today, Wednesday, at 6pm going to her late residence. Funeral from there on Friday, 12th May, going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 12 o'clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary at 10pm on both nights. Family time from 11pm until 10am. Enquiries to Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

