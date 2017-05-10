APPEAL: Missing couple may be in Letterkenny, County Donegal

The PSNI in Derry are appealing for anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Brian and Janice Doherty, to contact them.

Brian and Janice Doherty had been residing in Derry city.

Brian and Janice Doherty were reported as missing to Police on Thursday, May 4th, 2017.

Police have received information that they may be in the Republic of Ireland close to the town of Letterkenny.

If you have any information that may help locate Brain and Janice Doherty, please contact the PSNI on 101 or An Garda Síochána on 1800 666111.