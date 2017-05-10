Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, May 10th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Ellen O’Donnell, Ballyness, Falcarragh

- James (Jim) Gorman, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra

- Michael Doyle, Meenbunone, Creeslough

- Vera Doherty Saddler, Churchtown, Carndonagh

Ellen O’Donnell, Ballyness, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Ellen O’Donnell, Ballyness, Falcarragh.

Wake taking place in Gweedore Funeral Home today, Tuesday, May 9th, from 6.30pm to Rosary at 9.30pm, followed by removal to her home in Falcarragh.

House private, but family and friends are welcome.

Funeral Mass in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice.



James (Jim) Gorman, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Gorman, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra.

Reposing at his residence today Wednesday from 11am until 10pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintra at 10.15am for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Michael Doyle, Meenbunone, Creeslough

The death has taken place in Sligo University Hospital of Michael Doyle, late of Meenbunone, Creeslough.

His remains will be reposing at his home from Monday, May 8th from 6pm.

Funeral mass is in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Doe cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Jack and Jill

Foundation care of any family member or Harkin’s Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Vera Doherty Saddler, Churchtown, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Vera Doherty Saddler, late of Churchtown, Carndonagh.

Removal from Carndonagh Community Hospital took place on Tuesday evening to her late residence. Removal on Thursday, May 11th, at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund.

