UPDATE: Mystery surrounds winning Lotto bought in Donegal

The question on everyone's lips in Carrigart today is who is the lucky Lotto winner who will win a share in €12.3 million which was purchased in Mickey Joe's Country Store, Umlagh.

The National Lottery have revealed that the two winning Jackpot tickets, worth €6,172,404 each, were sold in County Westmeath and Mickey Joe's Country Store, Umlagh, Carrigart, County Donegal.

Both were from Quick Pick plays.

The National Lottery advises people to check their tickets to see if their numbers have come up.

The winning numbers are: 3, 7, 17, 21, 22 and 28. The Bonus number is 2.

The mega Jackpot almost matched the biggest Lotto win so far this year of €12.85m won by a syndicate from Dublin on March 1st.

Speaking to the Donegal Democrat today, Mickey Joe Gallagher said that everyone in the area were enjoying the good news.

"It is great news. It's great, it doesn't happen too often. There is huge excitment," he said.

The well known shop owner said that he hopes the winner is one of his local customers or a customer from Northern Ireland who frequent the area all year around.

Another local said that the win 'was a great boost to the area. The weather is great, the spirits are high, it's just fantastic news,' they said.

In 2016, over €2 million was won by one lucky punter who purchased their ticket in Carrigart.

The owner of the winning ticket has ninety days to claim their winnings. Everyone is being urged to check their tickets.