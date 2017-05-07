Donegal people urged to check their tickets after massive Lotto win

One of the winning Lotto Jackpot tickets sharing €12.3m was purchased in Mickey Joe's Country Store, Umlagh, Carrigart.

The National Lottery have revealed that the two winning Jackpot tickets, worth €6,172,404 each, were sold in County Westmeath and Mickey Joe's Country Store, Umlagh, Carrigart, Co Donegal.

Both were from Quick Pick plays.

The National Lottery advises people to check their tickets to see if their numbers have come up.

The winning numbers are: 3, 7, 17, 21, 22 and 28. The Bonus number is 2.

The mega Jackpot almost matched the biggest Lotto win so far this year of €12.85m won by a syndicate from Dublin on March 1st.