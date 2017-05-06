The people of Donegal come out in force for 'From darkness into light'

Hundreds of people donned the yellow t-shirt and took part in the annual 'Darkness into Light' 5km walk this morning.

Throughout the country over 150 thousand people took part in the 'Pieta House Darkness Into Light' events.

The walk was made even more poignant due to the announcement that the vital service, Pieta House, will open its doors on May 15th in Letterkenny town.

A huge amount of fundraising has taken part across the county and further afield to make this service, which will be the first of its kind in the north west, a reality.

Operations Manager at Pieta House, Cathy Kelly, made the announcement recently in Donegal.

She said: "The centre is ready to open. It will open on Monday the fifteenth of May. We would like to thank you all for your support. It's the first centre of in the north west and it wouldn't have happened without all your support."

Last night, people from Letterkenny and Donegal town took part in the annual walk.

It is reported that up to 1600 took part in the walk in Letterkenny and around 1400 took part in the walk in Donegal town.

Spirits were upbeat and many people contributed to the walk by performing songs and music that were fitting for the occasion.