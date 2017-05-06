Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, May 6th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Ann Houton, Benduff, Carndonagh

- Gerry Roarty, Dublin and Bundoran

- Ivan Diver, Coolcholly, Ballyshannon

- John Keeney, Balbane, Killybegs

- James Collins, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- Pauline Doig, Gortahork and Glasgow

- John O'Brien, Ballyshannon, Sligo and Mayo

- Francie Gallen, Brindley Manor Care Home, Convoy and Meenreagh, Killygordon

- Eddie Murphy, Roxtown, Tooban, Burnfoot

Ann Houton, Benduff, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ann Houton, late of Benduff, Carndonagh.

Funeral from her home on Sunday, May 7th, at 10.15am for 11am mass in The Church

of Sacred Heart, Carndonagh followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

Family flowers only or if desired donation in lieu to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Gerry Roarty, Dublin and Bundoran

The sudden death has occurred of Gerry Roarty late of Donabate, Dublin and formerly Bundoran.

Reposing on Friday at his home from 5pm till 8pm. Removal on Saturday, May 6, to St. Patrick’s Church, Donabate for 1.30pm Mass.



Ivan Diver, Coolcholly, Ballyshannon

The unexpectedly death has occurred Ivan Diver, late of Coolcholly, Ballyshannon.

His remains will be reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Sunday, May 7th, from 1.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St Anne’s Church, Ballyshannon for 7pm.

Funeral service in St Anne’s Church on Monday at 2pm with Service of Interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to St Anne’s Parish Church, c/o Patrick Mc Kenna Funeral Director, Ballyshannon or any family member.

House Private Please.

All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Director, Ballyshannon 087 2485819

James Collins, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of James Collins, late of 15 Leck

Cottages, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at the Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road, from 2pm-5pm tomorrow, Saturday May 6th, and 7 to 9pm tomorrow, Saturday May 6th, and Sunday May 7th from 2pm-5pm with removal at 5pm going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral to repose overnight

Requiem Mass is on Monday May 8th at 10am with internment afterwards to Leck Cemetery.

Friends and family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice

care of Con Mc Daid & Sons Funeral Directors or any family member.

Pauline Doig, Gortahork and Glasgow

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Pauline Doig, late of Ardsmore, Gortahork, formerly from Glasgow.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence in Ardsmore, from 6pm this evening, Friday.

House is Strictly Private at the request of the deceased.

Removal on Sunday the 7th May to Lakeland Crematorium in Cavan for a private cremation.

For enquiries contact Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.

John O'Brien, Ballyshannon, Sligo and Mayo

The death has taken place of John O'Brien, formerly of Ballyhaunis, County Mayo, Sligo Town and Ballyshannon. Reposing at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo from 2pm on Monday, May 8th. Removal at 5pm to Gavin's Funeral Home, Knox Street, Ballyhaunis, County Mayo and reposing from 7pm to 8pm in Gavin's Funeral Home. Mass of the Resurrection at 12 pm on Tuesday in St. Patricks Church, Ballyhaunis. Burial follows in Ballyhaunis Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit at Sligo University Hospital c/o Sean Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Francie Gallen, Brindley Manor Care Home, Convoy and Meenreagh, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Francie Gallen, late of Brindley Manor Care Home, Convoy and formerly of Meenreagh, Killygordon.

Francie’s remains will repose at The Gallen Family Residence, Crossroads, Killygordon from 1pm this afternoon, Saturday 6th May.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Sunday 7th May at 12.30pm for Mass at 1pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Eddie Murphy, Roxtown, Tooban, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at his residence of Eddie Murphy Funeral Director, Roxtown, Tooban, Burnfoot.

His remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Monday 8th May at 10.15am going to Mura’s Church Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery

Family flowers only or if desired donations to the Down Syndrome Association or Society of St Vincent De Paul c/o any family member.

