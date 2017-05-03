Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, May 3rd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Nathan Farrell, Cockhill, Buncrana

- Seamus Doherty, Carrick Road, Kilcar

- Brigid Kelly née McNally, Ballymore, Teelin

- Albert Davis, 79 Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

- Rose Gallagher née Woods, Ballymonaster House, Ballindrait

- Eamonn Convey, 31 Knocknamona Park, Letterkenny

- Robert (Bobby) Gailey, 9 Ard O'Donnell, Letterekenny

- Eamonn Convey, 31 Knocknamona Park, Letterkenny

- Anthony Blaney, Urbalshinney, Milford

- Margaret (Mairéad) O'Donnell, 5 St. Eunan's Terrace, Letterkenny

- Seamus Doherty, Carrick Road, Kilcar

Nathan Farrell, Cockhill, Buncrana

The tragic death has taken place of Nathan Farrell, late of 1 Ballymagan, Cockhill, Buncrana.

Funeral from his late residence, on Thursday, May 4th at 10.15, going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please, from 10pm to 10am.



Seamus Doherty, Carrick Road, Kilcar

The death has occurred in England, Buchinghamshier of Seamus Doherty, late of, Carrick Road, Kilcar.

Remains arriving at St.Cartha's Church, Kilcar on Wednesday, May 3rd, at 6pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 4th, at 11 am, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Brigid Kelly née McNally, Ballymore, Teelin

The death has taken place of Brígid Kelly née McNally formerly of Ballymore, Teelin. Reposing at her son John's home, Ballymore, Teelin, from Wednesday, May 3rd at 2pm.

Removal to St Columba's Church, Carrick on Friday, May 5th for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass with internment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetary.

Albert Davis, 79 Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Albert Davis, 79 Ard O' Donnell, Letterkenny. Reposing at his residence. Removal on Thursday, May 4th at 1.15pm going to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Letterkenny for service at 2pm with interment afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

Rose Gallagher née Woods, Ballymonaster House, Ballindrait

The death has taken place of Rose Gallagher née Woods, Ballymonaster House, Ballindrait.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe. Respects may be paid this Wednesday evening, May 3rd, from 2pm to 5.30pm. Removal at 5.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 6pm with prayers. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Convoy. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Lifford Hospital Patients Comfort Fund.

Eamonn Convey, 31 Knocknamona Park, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Eamonn Convey, late of, 31 Knocknamona Park, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem mass on Thursday, May 4th in the Church of the Irish Martyrs at 11am, Letterkenny with burial afterwards in the family plot in Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Coronary Care, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director.

Robert (Bobby) Gailey, 9 Ard O'Donnell, Letterekenny

The death has taken place of Bobby (Robert) Gailey, late of, 9 Ard O' Donnell, Letterkenny. Reposing at Ard O'Donnell from 6pm this evening, May 3rd.

Removal from Ard O'Donnell on Friday, May 5th at 2.10pm going to Conwal Parish Church for Service at 2.30pm and burial afterwards in the family plot at Aughaninshin burial ground.

Family flowers only Donations in lieu if desired to The Oncology Unit Letterkenny University Hospital C/o The Funeral Director.

Eamonn Convey, 31 Knocknamona Park, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Eamonn Convey, late of, 31 Knocknamona Park, Letterkenny. Reposing at his home, 31 Knocknamona Park. Removal on Thursday morning for requiem mass at 11am in The Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny, followed by interment in Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Coronary Care Unit, Letterkenny hospital.

Anthony Blaney, Urbalshinney, Milford

The death has occurred of Anthony Blaney, Urbalshinney, Milford.

Reposing at his home from 7pm this Wednesday evening, May 3rd. Requiem Mass on Friday, May 5th, at 1pm in St. Peter’s Church, Milford followed by burial in Milford Cemetery.

Margaret (Mairéad) O'Donnell, 5 St. Eunan's Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Margaret (Mairéad) O’Donnell, formerly of, 5 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny. Remains reposing at Hillcrest House today, Wednesday, 3rd May with removal at 5.30pm going to her late residence to repose.

Removal from there on Thursday, May 4th at 5.30pm going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral to repose overnight for 10am Requiem Mass on Friday 5th May.

Burial afterwards in family plot Conwal Cemetery.

Seamus Doherty, Carrick Road, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Seamus Doherty, formerly of Carrick Road, Kilcar. Remains will arrive at St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, this evening at 6pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 am, with interment in the local cemetery.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a phone number for verification purposes only.