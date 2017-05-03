Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, May 4th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Nathan Farrell, Cockhill, Buncrana

- Nathan Dixon Gill, Backhill, Buncrana

- Seamus Doherty, Carrick Road, Kilcar

- Brigid Kelly née McNally, Ballymore, Teelin

- Albert Davis, 79 Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

- Rose Gallagher née Woods, Ballymonaster House, Ballindrait

- Eamonn Convey, 31 Knocknamona Park, Letterkenny

Nathan Farrell, Cockhill, Buncrana

The tragic death has taken place of Nathan Farrell, late of 1 Ballymagan, Cockhill, Buncrana.

Funeral from his late residence, on Thursday, May 4th at 10.15, going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please, from 10pm to 10am.



Nathan Dixon Gill, Backhill, Buncrana

The tragic death has taken place of Nathan Dixon Gill, Backhill, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at the residence of his grandfather, Seamus Gill, Backhill, Buncrana.

Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Seamus Doherty, Carrick Road, Kilcar

The death has occurred in England, Buchinghamshier of Seamus Doherty, late of, Carrick Road, Kilcar.

Remains arriving at St.Cartha's Church, Kilcar on Wednesday, May 3rd, at 6pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 4th, at 11 am, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Brigid Kelly née McNally, Ballymore, Teelin

The death has taken place of Brígid Kelly née McNally formerly of Ballymore, Teelin. Reposing at her son John's home, Ballymore, Teelin, from Wednesday, May 3rd at 2pm.

Removal to St Columba's Church, Carrick on Friday, May 5th for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass with internment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetary.

Albert Davis, 79 Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Albert Davis, 79 Ard O' Donnell, Letterkenny. Reposing at his residence. Removal on Thursday, May 4th at 1.15pm going to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Letterkenny for service at 2pm with interment afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

Rose Gallagher née Woods, Ballymonaster House, Ballindrait

The death has taken place of Rose Gallagher née Woods, Ballymonaster House, Ballindrait.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe. Respects may be paid this Wednesday evening, May 3rd, from 2pm to 5.30pm. Removal at 5.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 6pm with prayers. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Convoy. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Lifford Hospital Patients Comfort Fund.

Eamonn Convey, 31 Knocknamona Park, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Eamonn Convey, late of, 31 Knocknamona Park, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem mass on Thursday, May 4th in the Church of the Irish Martyrs at 11am, Letterkenny with burial afterwards in the family plot in Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Coronary Care, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director.



