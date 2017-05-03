Another great day in Donegal
It feels like great weather is on the way and there are high hopes around the county that this spate of good weather is here to stay for a while.
This morning was cool with early mist and fog patches but these have cleared and there is a good deal of sunshine developing across the region.
There will be moderate easterly breezes and it will be a bit cooler than yesterday but temperatures are still likely to reach 16 or 17 degrees Celsius in western parts, but more typically 13 or 14 degrees Celsius in eastern areas.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on