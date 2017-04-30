Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, April 30th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Maureen Boyle, Kilraine, Glenties

- Peg Dillion née Dwyer, Firhouse and formerly of Lettermacaward and Glenties

- Bernadette Galvin née Dorrian, Ardara and Limerick

- Charlie McConigley, Bluebell, Gortnatraw South, Kerrykeel

- Packie Monigle, Letterorr, Malin

- Susanna McConnell, Bogagh, Raphoe

- Seamus Doherty, Carrick Road, Kilcar

- Stephen Marshall, Ballyhaskey, Newtowncunningham

- John Joe McDaid, Lisowen Avenue, Buncrana

- Hazel Porter, Stranorlar

- Kathleen Thomas, née McGettigan, Clogher and Glasgow

Maureen Boyle, Kilraine, Glenties

The death has taken place of Maureen Boyle, formerly of Kilraine, Glenties, and former secretary and treasurer of Donegal County Board.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock on Monday in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, with burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9 o'clock. Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Peg Dillion née Dwyer, Firhouse and formerly of Lettermacaward and Glenties

The death has occurred of Peg Dillion née Dwyer formerly of Firhouse and Lettermacaward and Glenties.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, The Square, Tallaght on Sunday from 11am to 4pm. Funeral Mass on Bank Holiday Monday at 11am in Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Firhouse and afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, to a charity of your choice.

Bernadette Galvin née Dorrian, Ardara and Limerick

The death has occurred of Bernadette Galvin née Dorrian formerly of Claughaun Road, Garryowen, Limerick and Ardara.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick on Monday, May 1st from 4pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Tuesday, May 2nd at 12.30pm with funeral afterwards to Doonass Cemetery, Clonlara, Co. Clare. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society (Limerick Branch).

Charlie McConigley, Bluebell, Gortnatraw South, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of Charlie McConigley, Bluebell, Gortnatraw South, Kerrykeel.

Removal from the Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday evening, 1st May at 5pm going to St Mary’s church, Fanavolty to repose overnight.

Rosary in St. Mary’s Church on Monday night, 1st May at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 2nd May at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations to Donegal Hospice c/o Eamon Scott Funeral Directors, Fanad or any family member. House strictly private please.



Packie Monigle, Letterorr, Malin

The death has occurred at his residence of Packie Monigle, Letterorr, Malin. Funeral leaving his late residence on Monday 1st May at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 10am.



Susanna McConnell, Bogagh, Raphoe

The death has taken place of Susanna McConnell, late of, Bogagh, Raphoe.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday morning, May 1st at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church Castlefin for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Patients Comfort fund c/o Sean Kelly and Sons, Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe or any family member.

House private please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Seamus Doherty, Carrick Road, Kilcar

The death has occurred in England, Buchinghamshier of Seamus Doherty, late of, Carrick Road, Kilcar.

Remains arriving at St.Cartha's Church, Kilcar on Wednesday, May 3rd, at 6pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 4th, at 11 am, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Stephen Marshall, Ballyhaskey, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Stephen Marshall, Ballyhaskey, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral from Gibson's Funeral Home, Convoy, on Monday, May 1st, at 1pm for Service at Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church at 2pm and burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining church yard.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased. No wake. Donations in lieu to Newtowncunningham Parish Church Repair Fund care of Robin Crockett, Black Hill, Newtowncunningham.

John Joe McDaid, Lisowen Avenue, Buncrana

The death has taken place of John Joe McDaid, formerly of, Lisown Avenue, Buncrana and Clonmany.



Reposing at his late residence until removal on Monday, May 1st, at 10.30am to Cockhill Chapel, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Nazareth House, Fahan.

Hazel Porter, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Hazel Porter in the The Sean O'Hare Unit, St Joseph's Hospital in Stranorlar.

Reposing at the Sean O'Hare Unit today, Sunday, April 30th, from 2pm to 8pm. Funeral from there on Monday, May 1, at 2pm for Service at 3pm at Ballylennon Presbyterian Church and burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining church yard.

Kathleen Thomas, née McGettigan, Clogher and Glasgow

The death has taken place of Kathleen Thomas, née McGettigan, formerly of Glasgow and Clogher. Remains reposing at the residence of her son, Gerard, Clogher, Donegal town. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to St. Agathas Church, Clar, for 11am funeral mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



