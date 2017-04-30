Donegal's Happy Camper back on the road again

The owner of the 'Happy Camper' said she is delighted to be opening her doors to the public, once again, tomorrow morning.

Maria McCormack, started the business with her sister, Jane, in June of last year.

The two sisters have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of public support ever since an accident put the bright caravan cafe off the road in recent weeks.

This evening, Maria was excited as she traveled to her regular spot to begin business again. However, the journey today will focus more on ensuring that everything is working properly ahead of beginning business in earnest tomorrow morning.

“I am really looking forward to opening again tomorrow,” she said.

'Sooty' Anne Marie Gallagher began a gofundme campaign to help her friends get their business back on the road and the sisters are truly indebted to her for her help.