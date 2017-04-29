Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, April 29th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Maureen Boyle, Kilraine, Glenties

- Peg Dillion née Dwyer, Firhouse and formerly of Lettermacaward and Glenties

- Bernadette Galvin née Dorrian

- Denis Bonner, Grianan Park, Buncrana

- John Molloy, Carrick Road, Kilcar

- Jimmy Callaghan, Garvagh, Barnesmore, Donegal town

Maureen Boyle, Kilraine, Glenties

The death has taken place of Maureen Boyle, formerly of Kilraine, Glenties, and former Secretary and Treasurer of Donegal County Board.

Her Remains will repose at her home from 5 o'clock today Saturday. Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock on Monday in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, with burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9 o'clock. Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Peg Dillion née Dwyer, Firhouse and formerly of Lettermacaward and Glenties

The death has occurred of Peg Dillion née Dwyer formerly of Firhouse and Lettermacaward and Glenties.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, The Square, Tallaght on Sunday from 11am to 4pm. Funeral Mass on Bank Holiday Monday at 11am in Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Firhouse and afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, to a charity of your choice.

Bernadette Galvin née Dorrian, Arranmore Island and Limerick

The death has occurred of Bernadette Galvin née Dorrian formerly of Claughaun Road, Garryowen, Limerick and Arranmore Island.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick on May 1st from 4pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Tuesday, May 2nd at 12.30pm with funeral afterwards to Doonass Cemetery, Clonlara, Co. Clare. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society (Limerick Branch).

Denis Bonner, Grianan Park, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Denis Bonner, Grianan Park, Buncrana and formerly of Meenbanad. Reposing at his late residence on Saturday from 1pm to 9pm. Funeral from there on Sunday at 12 noon going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 12.30 Requiem Mass with Burial afterwards to Cockhill Cemetery.

John Molloy, Carrick Road, Kilcar

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of John Molloy, late of Carrick Road, Kilcar. Removal from Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny at 6pm Friday to arrive at his residence at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar. Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. House strictly private please.



Jimmy Callaghan, Garvagh, Barnesmore, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Jimmy Callaghan, Garvagh, Barnesmore, Donegal town. Remains reposing at his residence until 10pm today. Remains leaving his residence on Sunday at 9:45am for funeral mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, at 10:30am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital and Palliative care to any family member or Faulkner Undertaker.

