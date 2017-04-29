Fatal road collision in Donegal claims two young lives

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for information from the public following a fatal road traffic collision that claimed the lives of two males in their late teens early this morning.

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle collision which occurred on the Quigley’s Point to Moville Road at approximately 3:35am this morning.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Three other males who were travelling in the same car were also taken to Altnagelvin and Letterkenny University Hospital were they are believed to be in a stable condition.

The road remains closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carry out investigations.

Diversions are in place through Moville and Carndonagh.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular anyone who may have travelled this road between 3am and 3.40am this morning to contact Buncrana Garda Station.