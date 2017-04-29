Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, April 29th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Maureen Boyle, Kilraine, Glenties

The death has taken place of Maureen Boyle, formerly of Kilraine, Glenties, and former Secretary and Treasurer of Donegal County Board.

Her Remains will repose at her home from 5 o'clock today Saturday. Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock on Monday in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, with burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9 o'clock. Family time from 10 p.m until 11 a.m and on the morning of the funeral.

Bernadette Galvin née Dorrian, Arranmore Island and Limerick

The death has occurred of Bernadette Galvin née Dorrian formerly of Claughaun Road, Garryowen, Limerick and Arranmore Island.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick on May 1st from 4pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Tuesday, May 2nd at 12.30pm with funeral afterwards to Doonass Cemetery, Clonlara, Co. Clare. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society (Limerick Branch).

Denis Bonner, Grianan Park, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Denis Bonner, Grianan Park, Buncrana and formerly of Meenbanad. Reposing at his late residence on Saturday from 1pm to 9pm. Funeral from there on Sunday at 12 noon going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 12.30 Requiem Mass with Burial afterwards to Cockhill Cemetery.

Vincent Cunningham, Five Points, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Vincent Cunningham, Five Points, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his residence from 11am to 6pm, Friday.

Funeral Service on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killybegs Cemetery.

John Molloy, Carrick Road, Kilcar

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of John Molloy, late of Carrick Road, Kilcar. Removal from Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny at 6pm Friday to arrive at his residence at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar. Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. House strictly private please.



