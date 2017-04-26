Gardaí investigate spate of robberies in Donegal

Gardai are investigating a spate of burglaries which occurred in the Cloughfinn, Lifford and Manorcunningham areas on Tuesday, April 25th.

The three robberies occurred between 10.30am and 4pm.

The owner of a house in Porthall saw two men exiting the window of his home at around 10.30 yesterday morning. Nothing was taken during this incident and no damage was caused.

No arrests have been made in relation to the robberies, to date.