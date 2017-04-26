Donegal patients warned of delays at the A&E department at LUH

Those attending the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital today, Wednesday can expect delays, with significant numbers of patients awaiting admission to hospital.

In a statement issued by the HSE, full capacity protocol has been implemented and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients appropriate for discharge.

"Members of the public are being encouraged to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP out-of-hours service in the first instance," the statement said.

"Letterkenny University Hospital again apologises to all patients and their families for any distress caused as a result of these delays," the statement added.