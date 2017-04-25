Coláiste Cholmcille, School notes, April 27th, 2017

First Year Success in Drama Competition

Congratulations to Amy Carney, Lucy Barden, Eva Carney Jessica Doherty and Elyssa Finnegan on their great success in Under-15 Barker Cup for Drama category at the Sligo Féis. Under the direction of their English teacher Miss Roper, they performed scenes from 'Blood Brothers' by Willy Russell. The girls gave a fantastic performance and were awarded second place. Amy Carney, who played the role of Mrs Lyons, was awarded the Best Actress medal for the category.



Mona Mc Sharry to lead Euro and World Swim Teams

Following her amazing success at the Irish Open Championship before Easter, TY student Mona Mc Sharry has been chosen to lead the Irish teams going into the European and World Junior Championship this summer. At the Irish Open Championships at the National Aquatic Centre Mona swept the Breaststroke events winning the 50m, 100m and 200m. The Marlins swimmer broke the Irish junior record of 31.49 touching in 31.34 seconds ahead of Tallaght’s Niamh Coyne (32.79). This is a fantastic result for Mona who just keeps going from strength to strength. Well done Mona, and best of luck in the upcoming competitions!



Business Revision Course

The school hosted a Leaving Cert Business revision seminar on Saturday, April 22nd. The seminar was attended by over 120 students from all over Donegal and the two speakers gave students great strategies for revision and answering questions in the Leaving Cert. Feedback from students was really positive and thanks to all students and their teachers who attended.



TY Trip to Barcelona

Over 70 TY students are looking forward to their trip to Barcelona this weekend. Over the course of 4 days they will enjoy a walking tour of the city, a boat trip around the bay, a cable car journey to Montjuic, visits to Nou Camp, the aquarium and Port Aventura. Thankfully the weather looks a lot better over there than it has been here!