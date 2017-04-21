Donegal hotelier and politician Sean McEniff passes away

Long-serving Donegal county councillor and well-known hotelier Sean McEniff has passed away.

The 81-year-old Bundoran native died in a Dublin hospital this afternoon.

Cllr McEniff had been seriously ill since he sustained injuries in an accident while on holiday in Spain last October.

The Fianna Fáil councillor was transferred to a Dublin hospital and later moved to Sligo University Hospital. The Bundoran man returned to hospital in Dublin earlier this month.

He was first elected to Donegal County Council in 1967 and was the longest-serving member of the local authority.

Cllr McEniff's remains will return to Bundoran tonight, with the funeral to take place on Monday.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Terence Slowey, said it is a sad day for both the McEniff family and Donegal.

“It is a sad day first and foremost for his family, but also for the wider Donegal community,Cllr Slowey said.

“He was a long-serving member of Donegal County Council. He was a very good-humoured man and a man who very much enjoyed being a councillor. He told me that as recently as last year. He loved being a councillor and he loved working for people. He loved people and people liked him too. He will be sadly missed.”