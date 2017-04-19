Stress management workshop being held in Donegal

The mental health charity GROW will host another Stress Management Workshop in Letterkenny later this month.

The workshop will take place at 11am on Tuesday, April 25th in 'The Cara House Family Resource Centre' in the Market Square.

The topics covered will include: Understanding your mental health; managing stress; confidence and self-esteem; and GROW and how it works.

The workshop follows other successful workshops held in recent weeks in Buncrana and Letterkenny. The workshop is free to attend and all are welcome.

GROW is Ireland's largest community-based mental health organisation and is aimed at promoting positive mental health and recovery.

GROW holds 120 peer support group meetings in communities across Ireland each week including Dungloe, Letterkenny, Buncrana, Stranorlar, Donegal town, Carndonagh and Killybegs. GROW meetings are open to those aged over 18.

For more details on the stress management workshop contact 086-7702860 or 074-9125796.