Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, April 18th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Peggy McDevitt, Glenmaquin, Convoy

The death has taken place of Peggy McDevitt, late of, Glenmaquin, Convoy.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday, April 19th at 2pm for 2.30pm service at St Ninian's Church, Convoy and burial afterwards in the family plot.

House private. Family and friends welcome. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Ninian's Church Funds care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Gabriel Brown, Station Road, Carrigans

The death has taken place of Gabriel Brown, Station Road, Carrigans.

Reposing at the family home, Station Road. Removal from there at 10.15am on Wednesday, April 19th, to St. Baithin's Church, St. Johnston, for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget Winters, Boyoughter, Doochary

The death has occurred of Bridget Winters, late of, Boyoughter, Doochary.

Reposing at McGlynn's Funeral home. Viewing from 4pm on Tuesday, with removal at 6.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Leitirmacaward, for 7pm, to repose overnight. Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, followed by burial in the new graveyard.

Rodney Arnold Hilton, 5 Clár Ná Sí Clarcam, Donegal town

The death has taken of Rodney Arnold Hilton, 5 Clár Ná Sí Clarcam, Donegal town.

Remains to arrive to St Agatha's Church, Clar, Donegal Town on Wednesday for 6pm. Funeral Mass at 10.30am on Thursday with removal afterwards to Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to the Renal Unit Letterkenny University Hospital. House strictly private at all times.



Anthony Gallagher, Carren, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of Anthony Gallagher, late of, Carren, Kerrykeel.

Remains are reposing at his home.

House private please, family and friends welcome between 2pm and 8pm on Tuesday, April 18th.

Funeral service on Wednesday, April 19th at 2pm in Christ the Redeemer Church, Rosnakill.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice.

Cis McGavigan, 83 Ard O Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Cis McGavigan, late of, 83 Ard O Donnell, Letterkenny. Reposing at her late residence from 5pm on Tuesday, April 18th. Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral on Thursday, April 20th at 10am followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery.

Seamus McElwaine, Corrie and Ballylar, Fanad

The death has occurred of Seamus McElwaine, late of, Corrie and Ballylar, Fanad.

Reposing at his late home in Corrie. Funeral from there on Thursday at 12.30pm for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty at 1pm with burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice.

Fionnuala Hegarty, Main St., Kilcar

The death has occurred of Fionnuala Hegarty, late of, Main St., Kilcar. Arriving at her residence in Main St. Kilcar on Wednesday 19th April at approximately 9pm.

Reposing at her home until Friday morning, April 21st with removal to St. Cartha's Church Kilcar to arrive for requiem mass at 12 Noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. House strictly private on Friday Morning.

Jim Crossan, Trentagh, Carrick

The death has occurred of Jim Crossan, late of, Trentagh, Carrick. Removal from Donegal Hospice on Tuesday, April 18th at 6pm to his late residence. Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan at 1pm Thursday April 20th followed by burial in Gartan Graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice.

Bosco Doherty, Clougherna, Ballyliffen, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Bosco Doherty, Clougherna, Ballyliffen, Clonmany.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter Sharon, Clougherna, Ballyliffen. Removal on Thursday, April 20th at 10.30am, to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the new cemetery. Family time from 10pm until 11am.

Patrick Harkin, St Finian's Park, Moville

The death has taken place of Patrick Harkin, St Finian’s Park, Moville.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday April 20th at 10.15 for 11 Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Drung with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm till 11am.

