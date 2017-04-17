Donegal man is new president of the INTO

Donegal man, John Boyle, has been elected president of the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) at its annual conference in Belfast.

A native of Mullaghaduff who is principal teacher in St. Colmcille’s JNS Knocklyon in Dublin, Mr Boyle was the outgoing vice-president of the union.

The INTO represents over 40,000 primary school teachers north and south of the border.

800 delegates are attending the conference which concludes on Wednesday.

JThe new INTO president went to his local two teacher school, Mullaghduff NS, before moving to the newly amalgamated Scoil Naomh Duigh Annagaire.

His secondary education was at Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola. He graduated from St. Patrick's College, Drumcondra in 1986 and joined the staff of Scoil Mhuire, Ballyboden, Dublin 16.

He taught various classes at Scoil Mhuire and was Home School Community Liaison Co-ordinator before he became principal teacher in St. Colmcille's JNS, Knocklyon in 2000.

John became an active member of South County Dublin branch of the INTO in his early teaching career. He served as staff representative, branch chairperson and chairperson of INTO District 8 (South Dublin/Wicklow) before being elected to the Central Executive Committee of the union in 2004.