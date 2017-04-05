Students and staff at Donegal college exposed to tuberculosis (TB)

A number of students and staff at Letterkenny Institute of Technology have recently been exposed to tuberculosis (TB), according to the Department of Health.

LYIT has worked with the Public Health Department and the Institute is satisfied that all proper procedures have been followed and appreciates the support of the HSE in dealing with this issue.

The individuals have been informed and a screening clinic has been held. No secondary cases of active TB have been identified. Tuberculosis (TB) is a disease caused by a germ called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. TB usually affects the lungs but can affect other parts of the body. TB disease develops slowly in the body often taking several months for the symptoms to appear.

Any of the following symptoms may be a sign of TB: fever and night sweats; cough for more than three weeks; losing weight; blood in your sputum (phlegm) at any time. Some people with TB of the lungs have infectious TB and they can pass the disease to other people. The germ gets into the air when someone who has infectious TB coughs, sneezes, talks or sings. Usually to become infected you need to be in close contact over a prolonged period of time with someone who has infectious TB. Most people who are exposed do not become infected.

If a person is concerned regarding any of the above symptoms, then they should contact their GP in the first instance. Information on TB is available on the HPSC website.