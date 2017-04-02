Taoiseach buys ticket in Donegal house draw

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has bought a €100 ticket which could see him win a house in Letterkenny.

Donegal fan, Alma Kavanagh, was quick off the ball when she spotted the Taoiseach at the Donegal V Mayo game earlier today and managed to sell the Mayo man the €100 ticket.

Primary school principal Alma is a member of the St Eunan's GAA club in Letterkenny. Her brother is 2012 All-Ireland winner Rory Kavanagh.

The club is raising money for a new all-weather training pitch at their O'Donnell Park grounds and the top prize in the club draw is a new house worth €155,000.

Kenny's Government has allocated €80,000 for the new astro turf pitch through a Sports Capital Grant. The club draw will help to raise another €80k towards the project.

The draw takes place on April 16, Easter Sunday with tickets also available online at gaahousedraw.ie. €20k of runner up prizes include a Med cruise and a fortnight in Portugal.