Donegal people making the most of the sunshine

Donegal people have been enjoying a Sunday full of sunshine as they take to the beaches and parks around the county.

Many businesses in coastal areas enjoyed a surge in business as families and individuals made the best of the good weather.

Cyclists and athletes also took to the roads to enjoy the sunshine, with a number of mass participation events taking place. Climbers and walkers took to the Errigal mountain to enjoy the fine view on a clear day.

However, the spate of good weather could be short lived as increasing cloud will bring light rain and drizzle into the west of the by morning. Winds will become gusty, reaching strong in some coastal parts of the county with lowest temperatures of 6 or 7 degrees.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain spreading to all parts with some heavy falls at times. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.