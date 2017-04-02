Donegal Mica group to meet with Minister on Monday morning

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Renewal, Damien English will meet with members of the Mica Group in Lifford tomorrow morning.

The presence of mica is believed to be causing blockwork in homes across the country and county to crumble.

It is claimed that the issue has seen blockwork crumble on homes due to the presence of the mineral muscovite mica, which has been discovered in many homes.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Chairman Phil McDaid, said: “We are hoping for the report to be published. It is running considerably late. We are hoping that the report will have been reviewed and we are then hoping to look at a redress scheme in due course, one that will be in line with the rest of the country.”

A government source told the Donegal Democrat/Donegal People's Press that the report is currently with the office of the Attorney General and it is envisaged that the report will be published in early May.



