Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, April 2nd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Peggy McGhee, Castlefin



The death has occurred of Peggy McGhee, late of 346 Grahamsland, Castlefin.



Funeral from her late residence Sunday April 2nd, at 11am to St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin, for funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Noel Anthony Coyle, Whitehill, Navenny, Ballybofey/Castlefin

The death has occurred Noel Anthony Coyle, Whitehill, Navenny, Ballybofey, formerly Foyfin, Castlefin.

Reposing at his home at Whitehill. Funeral leaving his home at 10am on Sunday, April 2nd, for Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop, at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, care of any family member. Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Malachy Hamrogue, West End, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Malachy Hamrogue, late of Casa Mia, West End, Bundoran.

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 2pm until 8pm. Leaving from there to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran on Sunday morning for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran. House private at all other times please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to “Professor Crowns Cancer Clinical Research Trust”, c/o of Mc Gloin Undertakers.

Teresa McLaughlin, Glackmore, Ture, Muff

The death has occurred of Teresa McLaughlin, late of Glackmore, Ture, Muff. Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Sunday, April 2nd leaving her home at 12.15pm going to St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen for Requiem Mass at 1pm

Family time please between 10.00pm - 10.00am.

John Rodgers, 32 Ballina, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of John Rodgers, late of 32 Ballina, Falcarragh.

Removal from his residence on Sunday, April 2nd for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Alan Duffy, Clar Road, Donegal town

The sudden death has occurred in the Caribbean Islands of Alan Duffy, Clar Road, Donegal Town. Reposing at the family home Sunday, from 6pm to 10pm and on Monday from 2pm to 10pm. Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town, for 12 noon requiem Mass, with Burial afterwards at St Agatha's Cemetery, Clar. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o any family member. House private on Tuesday morning, please.

Eileen Coyle, Maghermagourgan, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Eileen Coyle, late of Maghermagourgan Carrigart.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday to the church of St John the Baptist for requiem mass at 11am followed by internment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family time from please 11pm to 11am.

Death notices can be sent to us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com; please include a contact number for verification.