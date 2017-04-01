Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, April 1st

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Brigid McShane, Ballymore, Teelin

- Peter Burke, Castlepark, Newtoncunningham

- Noel Anthony Coyle, Ballybofey/Castlefin

- May McGonigle, Carricknama, Killygordon

- Malachy Hamrogue, West End, Bundoran

- Teresa McLaughlin, Glackmore, Ture, Muff

Brigid McShane, Ballymore, Teelin

The death has occurred of Brigid McShane, late of Ballymore, Teelin.

Reposing at her late residence.

Her funeral Mass on Sunday April 2nd morning at 11:15am at St Columba’s Church, Carrick, followed by burial to the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am on both nights.

Peter Burke, Castlepark, Newtoncunningham

The death has taken place of Peter Burke, late of Castlepark, Newtoncunningham.

His remains are reposing in the Oratory, All Saints Church, Newtoncunningham. Viewing on Saturday April 1st from 10am to 11am followed by requiem funeral Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Noel Anthony Coyle, Whitehill, Navenny, Ballybofey/Castlefin

The death has occurred Noel Anthony Coyle, Whitehill, Navenny, Ballybofey, formerly Foyfin, Castlefin.

Reposing at his home at Whitehill. Funeral leaving his home at 10am on Sunday, April 2nd, for Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop, at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, care of any family member. Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Malachy Hamrogue, West End, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Malachy Hamrogue, late of Casa Mia, West End, Bundoran.

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 2pm until 8pm. Leaving from there to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran on Sunday morning for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran. House private at all other times please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to “Professor Crowns Cancer Clinical Research Trust”, c/o of Mc Gloin Undertakers.

Teresa McLaughlin, Glackmore, Ture, Muff

The death has occurred of Teresa McLaughlin, late of Glackmore, Ture, Muff. Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Sunday, April 2nd leaving her home at 12.15pm going to St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen for Requiem Mass at 1pm

Family time please between 10.00pm - 10.00am.

John Rodgers, 32 Ballina, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of John Rodgers, late of 32 Ballina, Falcarragh.

Removal from his residence on Sunday, April 2nd for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Death notices can be sent to us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com; please include a contact number for verification.