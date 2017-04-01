Donegal man charged with attempted murder remanded in custody

A 32-year-old Donegal man has appeared at a special sitting of Omagh court.

Sean McVeigh from Glencar Park, Letterkenny, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a pipe bomb with intent to endanger life.

The charges relate to a bomb explosion in a housing estate at Irvinestown, County Fermanagh on January 30th.

McVeigh has been remanded in custody to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on April 10th.