Donegal man charged with attempted murder remanded in custody
A 32-year-old Donegal man has appeared at a special sitting of Omagh court.
Omagh Courthouse
Sean McVeigh from Glencar Park, Letterkenny, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a pipe bomb with intent to endanger life.
The charges relate to a bomb explosion in a housing estate at Irvinestown, County Fermanagh on January 30th.
McVeigh has been remanded in custody to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on April 10th.
