Donegal Deputy welcomes High Court ruling

Sinn Féin Deputy Pearse Doherty has welcomed the High Court ruling that it cannot interfere with utterances made in the Dáil about Denis O’Brien.

Speaking after the ruling was made today Teachta Doherty said:"This ruling is very welcome as it vindicates both myself and Teachta Catherine Murphy and makes it clear that our comments, made under Dáil privilege, did not affect the outcome of his case against RTÉ."

Deputy Doherty added that the only information that he put on the Dáil record was in the public interest: "The only information I put on the Dáil record at that time was information that was in the public interest. In fact I had other information that I decided not to put into the public domain because, in my view, it is not in the public interest."

“This judgement now provides absolute clarity and lifts the concerns of TDs of raising issues of national importance.”