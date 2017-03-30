American choir performing tonight in Killybegs

There promises to be a fantastic night of entertainment in Killybegs tonight as St Mary of the Visitation Church presents a very special concert.

Among those who will perform will be the Franklin College Chamber Choir, Indianapolis U.S.A. with Dr. Casey J. Hayes, Director, and featuring St Catherine's Vocational School Choir with Ms. Karen McCrudden, Director, in a programme of music from both sides of the Atlantic.

Musical tastes ranging from classical to contemporary, American to Irish traditional, will be catered for in what promises to be a wonderful night, beginning at 8pm in the Church.

Free entrance with retiring collection in support of St Mary’s Restoration Fund.

All are welcome.