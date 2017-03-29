Mental Health Information evening in Donegal

Donegal people who are interested in learning more about positive mental health, wellbeing and recovery are being urged to attend an information evening in the Niall Mór Enterprise Centre in Killybegs on Monday night, April 3rd.

The mental health charity, GROW is hosting the information evening.

The evening will begin at 8.30pm and is free for all to attend. Refreshments will be served. During the event, those in attendance will receive information on fostering positive mental health while also learning more about GROW’s free weekly support meetings.



GROW is Ireland's largest community-based mental health organisation and is aimed at promoting positive mental health and recovery. GROW holds 120 peer support group meetings in communities across Ireland each week including Dungloe, Letterkenny, Buncrana, Stranorlar, Donegal town, Cardonagh and Killybegs.

GROW meetings are open to those aged over 18 and are free to attend. Meetings follow the GROW Program which encourages people to develop their personal strengths and work towards improving their mental health and wellbeing in a supportive and confidential environment.

For more details on the Killybegs information evening, contact Marian on 086-7856912. You can also visit www.grow.ie