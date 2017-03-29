Friends ask mourners to wear vibrant colours for Donegal woman's funeral

The friends of Danielle McLaughlin have asked those who will attend the funeral tomorrow to wear bright colours to celebrate the life of 'such a vibrant young girl.'

Danielle McLaughlin was following her dreams and hoping to become a yoga instructor when she met her untimely death in Goa, India.

The 28-year-old was found dead in a secluded spot in Canacona, a popular area for holidaymakers in Goa on the west coast, on March 14th.

Her funeral will take place in Buncrana, Thursday, March 30th at 11am at Cockhill Chapel.

In a statement released by Christy Duffy and Louise McMenamin, they say: "Friends of Danielle have asked those attending her funeral not to abide by the usual dress code of black and that in order to celebrate the life of such a bright and vibrant young girl, that an effort should be made instead to match this brightness by wearing vibrant colours."

The wicker coffin has been adorned with multi-coloured flowers and Danielle's friends would like people to adopt a similar positive dress code in order to make tomorrow a day that Danielle would be proud of.

The statement continues: "We are obviously heartbroken at the loss of our very close friend, but we would like to honour her in the way she would have liked, not focusing on the horrors of the world and giving in to hate, but honouring kindness and expressing our love for Danielle."

Danielle's mother, Andrea, said: "I am relieved to have her back home again."

Speaking ahead of the funeral, Father Frances Bradley said that there had been a sense of desolation of the original news.

He said that this week, the sentiment has changed to one of consolation as people find another way to express their solidarity with the family.

The Buncrana-based priest said that people have shown exceptional support by carrying out "little acts of kindness" in an expression of "their immense heartbrokenness."

"People from a whole spectrum of backgrounds are offering their services, time and talents. It has all been done quietly, people who want to get things done and fade away quietly. They are simply trying to show their great sorrow at what has happened," he said.