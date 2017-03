Huge congratulations to Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál (Girl's School) Letterkenny.

Their two Sportshall Athletics teams (3rd & 4th Class and 5th & 6th Class) have won the All-Ireland Final which was held in Athlone last week.​

Well done to the girls and to their coach Mrs. Irene McFadden​ on this massive achievement.